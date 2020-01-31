Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of PM stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

