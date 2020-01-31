Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

NYSE:ACN opened at $208.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.94. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $213.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

