Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Ralph Lauren worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,091,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,804,000 after purchasing an additional 65,167 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,681,000 after purchasing an additional 91,274 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 384,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 349.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 229,919 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 349.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200,079 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RL opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52-week low of $82.69 and a 52-week high of $133.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.10.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $1,138,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $343,495.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,351 shares of company stock worth $25,335,485 over the last 90 days. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

