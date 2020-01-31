Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $138.03 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $84.64 and a 1 year high of $143.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.