Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of Teradata worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 281.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Teradata by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Teradata by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on shares of Teradata and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

TDC stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.62 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 23.17%. Teradata’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Martyn Etherington acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $113,649.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

