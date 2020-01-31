Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $10.15 Million Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $10,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $241.41 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.06 and a 1-year high of $244.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.06.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

