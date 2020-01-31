Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $11.42 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lamb Weston worth $11,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $92.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.20. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $94.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.84%.

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

