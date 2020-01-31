Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $11.79 Million Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,408 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $11,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $494,555,000 after buying an additional 188,451 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,797,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $450,616,000 after buying an additional 45,829 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nike by 19.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,874,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $269,977,000 after buying an additional 477,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Nike by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,360,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $221,604,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $98.19 on Friday. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

