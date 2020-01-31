Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $12.37 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 1,400 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,414.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HSBC cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

