Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $12.37 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 98,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Visa by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 334,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,505,000 after acquiring an additional 96,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.32.

NYSE V opened at $208.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $399.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.97 and a 200-day moving average of $182.44.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.