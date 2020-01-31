Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $12.63 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Universal Health Services worth $12,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 130,686 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,473 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

NYSE:UHS opened at $140.93 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.77 and a twelve month high of $157.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.07. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,504,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

