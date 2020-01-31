Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,427 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.18.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $150.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.08.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $3,044,000.00. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

