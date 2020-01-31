Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Eagle Materials worth $9,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 400.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.38 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.85.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $1,862,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,861.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,261 shares of company stock worth $3,099,495 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

