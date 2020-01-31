Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 127,703 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 476.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,703 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $82,616,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $469,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,667 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $59,288,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.68. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.