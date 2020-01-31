Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,978 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,474 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $575,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,801 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Boeing by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,253,194 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,240,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $365,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.19.

Shares of BA stock opened at $323.30 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $302.72 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.89 and a 200-day moving average of $351.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

