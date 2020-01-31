Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,538 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Hawaiian worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,127,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Hawaiian Inc has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FHB. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

