Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,587 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $9,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 62.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.48.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $309,431.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at $15,476,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,451 shares of company stock worth $2,684,999. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $66.96 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.