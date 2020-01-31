Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,016 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,228,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,559,000 after buying an additional 623,179 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,502,000 after buying an additional 494,213 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,655,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,450,000 after buying an additional 232,988 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,142,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,555,000 after buying an additional 134,004 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,290,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,788,000 after buying an additional 175,533 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $44,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,828 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,639. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

