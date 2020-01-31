Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,865 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $12,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday. Standpoint Research upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

