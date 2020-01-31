Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Toll Brothers worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,288,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 606,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,889,000 after acquiring an additional 59,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,657,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,359,000 after acquiring an additional 701,583 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 853.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 336,245 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $45.16 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Several analysts have commented on TOL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

