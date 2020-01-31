Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,403 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 260,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $2,011,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,567. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $194.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.31. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $207.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Gabelli cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. G.Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.