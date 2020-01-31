Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 28,937 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,937 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $12,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HST opened at $16.55 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.