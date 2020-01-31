Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,161 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Diamondback Energy worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 358.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after purchasing an additional 485,647 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,206,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 365.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 376,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after purchasing an additional 295,883 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 43.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,421,000 after purchasing an additional 282,497 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

FANG opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average of $89.94. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

