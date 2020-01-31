Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 356 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,086.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $832.62 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,175.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1,140.52.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

