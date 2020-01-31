Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,208 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ameren worth $12,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ameren by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 46,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ameren by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $81.90 on Friday. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $81.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

