Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,253 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dolby Laboratories worth $11,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 367.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $1,809,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $956,000. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Giles Baker sold 43,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $2,969,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $6,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB opened at $69.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.17.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

