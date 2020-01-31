Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,420 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lincoln National worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,044,000 after buying an additional 731,540 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,353,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,649,000 after buying an additional 33,110 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,314,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,299,000 after buying an additional 40,777 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 987,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,549,000 after purchasing an additional 150,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 820,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

NYSE LNC opened at $56.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average is $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.96. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

