Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in Citigroup by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 40,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, FSI Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 86,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock opened at $77.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.