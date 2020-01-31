Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 186,944 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Foot Locker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,805 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,147,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Shares of FL stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.