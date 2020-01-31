Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $34,300,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,903.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 532,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,194,000 after purchasing an additional 518,756 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $16,026,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $15,499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,031,000 after purchasing an additional 129,077 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNFP. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $32,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 21,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $1,319,633.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 112,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,398. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

