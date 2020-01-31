Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of American Campus Communities worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,534,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,868.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,320 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 13.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 825,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 97,627 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 805,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,898,000 after acquiring an additional 76,638 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 628,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

