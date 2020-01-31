Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,304 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Icon worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Icon by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Icon by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Icon by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Icon by 30.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.89.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $169.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Icon Plc has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $176.98.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

