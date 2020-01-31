ChatCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,504.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.13 million and $28,504.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, EXX, ZB.COM and OKEx. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00046708 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00067490 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,480.35 or 1.00629622 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00060357 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000741 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001454 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Huobi, ZB.COM, Coinnest, LBank, OKEx, HitBTC, Binance and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.