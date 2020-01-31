Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Cheesecoin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Cheesecoin has a market cap of $27,770.00 and $14.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.93 or 0.02895595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121735 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cheesecoin Coin Profile

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 372,328,366 coins. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin.

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

