Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.29. 152,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,089. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a market cap of $257.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.47. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

