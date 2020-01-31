Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 1,808 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $60.47 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $61.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average is $57.91.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.