Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 17,652 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,540,521.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,350.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Insiders have sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

Shares of USB stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

