Chesapeake Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 57.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 155.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.74 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $47.33.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.