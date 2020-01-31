Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 13,703 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 2,390.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 610,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 586,284 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Gentex by 89.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 78,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 36,950 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNTX. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.94.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.