Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,676 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3,894.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 950,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,445,000 after purchasing an additional 926,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 901,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares in the company, valued at $25,815,755.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $121.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.05. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $122.93. The company has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.