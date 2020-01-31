Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.36 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 393.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 904.8% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.25. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

