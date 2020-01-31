Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.81.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $435.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $287.79 and a 52 week high of $438.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

