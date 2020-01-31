Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after buying an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after buying an additional 1,279,670 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after buying an additional 1,080,016 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,362,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,882,000 after buying an additional 643,428 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after buying an additional 579,388 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $219.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

