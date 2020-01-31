Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,109,000 after buying an additional 7,221,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,621,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,239,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,556,000 after purchasing an additional 113,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,775,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.04. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $50.79 and a one year high of $77.54.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

