Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 1,911 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $78.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.23. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $64.45 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.