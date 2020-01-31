Chesapeake Wealth Management Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 205,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $97.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $98.17.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.