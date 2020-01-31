Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

LHX stock opened at $224.74 on Friday. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $151.77 and a fifty-two week high of $225.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.76.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.