Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 145,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,593,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 33,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 45,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $111.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.75. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.