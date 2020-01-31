Chimpion Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Chimpion has a total market cap of $12.05 million and approximately $314,983.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00004041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.84 or 0.02922288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00194794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122880 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,465 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

