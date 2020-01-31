China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.14.

CNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of China Metro Rural from $137.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of China Metro Rural from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of China Metro Rural from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of China Metro Rural from $128.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $135.00 price target on shares of China Metro Rural and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get China Metro Rural alerts:

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About China Metro Rural

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for China Metro Rural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Metro Rural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.